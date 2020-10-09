George F. Gurchick, Sr.
Gloucester Township - George F. Gurchick, Sr., on June 11, 2020, of Gloucester Twp. Age 85. Beloved husband of Anna Gurchick (nee Costanzo) for 60 years. Devoted father of Carol Price (Edward), George Gurchick Jr. (Anna), Tom Gurchick (Jennifer), Teresa Grassi (Ken), and Barbara Shockley. Loving Grandpop of 10. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. George was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Upon his retirement of 37 years at RCA/GE George volunteered weekly at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Somerdale. He also worked part-time for many years in the Berlin Market's office. Throughout his lifetime George enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren and his love of vegetable gardening. George always managed to grow the best tomatoes and zucchini. George will be remembered for his devotion to his family as always his first priority. There will be a Memorial Mass 11am Monday, October 19, 2020, at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.