1/
George F. Gurchick Sr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George F. Gurchick, Sr.

Gloucester Township - George F. Gurchick, Sr., on June 11, 2020, of Gloucester Twp. Age 85. Beloved husband of Anna Gurchick (nee Costanzo) for 60 years. Devoted father of Carol Price (Edward), George Gurchick Jr. (Anna), Tom Gurchick (Jennifer), Teresa Grassi (Ken), and Barbara Shockley. Loving Grandpop of 10. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. George was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Upon his retirement of 37 years at RCA/GE George volunteered weekly at Our Lady of Grace Parish in Somerdale. He also worked part-time for many years in the Berlin Market's office. Throughout his lifetime George enjoyed fishing, especially with his grandchildren and his love of vegetable gardening. George always managed to grow the best tomatoes and zucchini. George will be remembered for his devotion to his family as always his first priority. There will be a Memorial Mass 11am Monday, October 19, 2020, at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, 13 E. Evesham Road, Runnemede, NJ 08078. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in George's memory to Serenity Hospice, 56 Georgetown Road, Bordentown, NJ 08505. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gardner Funeral Home, Runnemede

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved