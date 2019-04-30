|
|
George F. Wood II
Mount Laurel - George F. Wood II, age 95 of Mount Laurel, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26th at home.
George was a 1941 graduate of Northeast Catholic High School and was a University of Pennsylvania Wharton Business School graduate. As a veteran, George was a naval pilot who attained the rank of Commander in the US Navy during WWII. He worked for over 30 years, as an executive in the insurance industry, working in the Marine and Aviation division for the Insurance Company of North America and CNA. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Counsel 1082, where he had served as a Grand Knight. George was a devoted member of Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, in Moorestown, NJ where he served in numerous capacities.
Beloved husband of his predeceased wife, Elizabeth J. Wood, and son, James B. Wood. Cherished brother of his deceased siblings, Marie Wheatley, Katherine Doyle, and Bernard Wood. Devoted father of Patricia (John) O'Neal, Margaret (Stephen) Hegyi, Michael (Joanne) Wood, MaryBeth (Joseph) Deaner, George "Jeff" (Patti) Wood III, Christine (Daniel) McKeon, and Jacqueline (Paul) McKeon. Loving grandpop of 18, step-grandpop of 4, great grandpop of 13, and great step-grandpop of 4.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Givnish of Maple Shade, 600 E. Main St., on Wednesday evening from 6 - 9 pm, and Thursday morning from 8:30 - 9:45 am. His funeral Mass will begin at 10:30 am at Our Lady of Good Counsel Church, 42 W. Main St., Moorestown, followed by interment in Calvary Cemetery, 2398 Route 70 W., Cherry Hill. In lieu of flowers, donations in George's memory may be made to The ARC, for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, www.TheARC.org. To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 30, 2019