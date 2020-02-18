|
|
George G. Barrett
Voorhees - George G. Barrett, a much-loved father, grandfather and brother, passed away peacefully while under the care of Samaritan Hospice on February 10, 2020 at his residence in Voorhees, NJ at the age of 85. A loving father of five children, George E. Barrett (NJ), Barbara L. Barrett (CA), Patricia A. Dirscherl (NJ), Maureen Barrett (NJ) and Denise C. Barrett (AL) and grandpop of ten grandchildren and four great grandchildren.
Born in Philadelphia, PA, George was a long-time resident of Audubon, NJ. He worked for The Great Atlantic & Pacific Tea Company ("A&P") then their successor Super Fresh continuously for 60 years. What an accomplishment! George was a generous man with a compassionate heart. He will surely be missed.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend George's Mass of Christian Burial at St. Rose of Lima Church 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at 10:00 AM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Rose of Lima School 300 Kings Highway, Haddon Heights, NJ 08035 where George attended grammar school or to Samaritan Hospice 5 Eves Drive, Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. To share a heartfelt memory, please visit www.crerancelebration.com #crerancelebration #heartfelt
Published in Courier-Post from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020