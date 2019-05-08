Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
George Guenette
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Friday, May 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
200 E. Clements Bridge Rd.
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Trinity Lutheran Church
200 E. Clements Bridge Rd.
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Guenette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George H. Guenette


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George H. Guenette Obituary
George H. Guenette

Runnemede - George H. Guenette, on May 7, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 89. Beloved husband of the late Blanche (nee Gibson). Devoted father of Eleanor Epley (Tom), George Guenette, Jr. (Jacqueline) and William H. Guenette (Gloria). Dear brother of Martha Thomas. Also survived by six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Guenette was a Navy veteran during the Korean Conflict, serving on the USS New Jersey. He was a member of American Legion Post 150, Mt. Ephraim and Trinity Lutheran Church in Runnemede. Mr. Guenette worked at the Navy Shipyard in Camden, then he worked for RCA/GE, where he retired after 25 years. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Friday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Service 11am in church. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Guenette's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church Carpet Fund at the above address. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now