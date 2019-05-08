|
|
George H. Guenette
Runnemede - George H. Guenette, on May 7, 2019, of Runnemede. Age 89. Beloved husband of the late Blanche (nee Gibson). Devoted father of Eleanor Epley (Tom), George Guenette, Jr. (Jacqueline) and William H. Guenette (Gloria). Dear brother of Martha Thomas. Also survived by six grandchildren, six great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Guenette was a Navy veteran during the Korean Conflict, serving on the USS New Jersey. He was a member of American Legion Post 150, Mt. Ephraim and Trinity Lutheran Church in Runnemede. Mr. Guenette worked at the Navy Shipyard in Camden, then he worked for RCA/GE, where he retired after 25 years. There will be a viewing from 9 to 11am Friday morning at Trinity Lutheran Church, 200 E. Clements Bridge Rd., Runnemede, NJ 08078. Funeral Service 11am in church. Interment Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Arneytown, NJ. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mr. Guenette's memory to Trinity Lutheran Church Carpet Fund at the above address. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 8, 2019