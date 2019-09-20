|
|
George H. McArdle
Berlin - On September 17, 2019. Age 81. Beloved husband of the late Virginia M. (nee Behler). Devoted father of Tammy Paragruto (Anthony), Deborah Youngdahl (Michael) and the late Brian McArdle. Loving grandfather of Dominique, Ariana and Christopher. Dear brother of Harold and Scott McArdle.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Sunday 8:30 - 10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 10:30 am.
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 20, 2019