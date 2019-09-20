Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Visitation
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
Funeral service
Sunday, Sep. 22, 2019
10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
George H. McArdle Obituary
George H. McArdle

Berlin - On September 17, 2019. Age 81. Beloved husband of the late Virginia M. (nee Behler). Devoted father of Tammy Paragruto (Anthony), Deborah Youngdahl (Michael) and the late Brian McArdle. Loving grandfather of Dominique, Ariana and Christopher. Dear brother of Harold and Scott McArdle.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation Sunday 8:30 - 10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Funeral service 10:30 am.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 20, 2019
