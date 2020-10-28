George H. Middleton
George H. Middleton passed away in the early evening of October 21, 2020. George was born to the late George and Helen Middleton (nee Heagey) on August 5, 1932 in Laurel Springs, NJ. He worked as a car salesman for Barlow Chevrolet in Delran, and is predeceased by his loving wife Margaret (nee Bower).
George is survived and will be greatly missed by his sons Richard Middleton and his wife Deborah, Scott Middleton and his wife Robin as well as his sister Gloria Brown. He is also survived by grandchildren Scott, Ryan, Rebecca, and Brian as well as great grandchildren Braelyn, Quinn, and Cooper and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to join George's family this evening at Creran Celebration Etherington & Creran Funeral Homes 400 White Horse Pike, Oaklyn between 6:00 pm and 8:00 pm with a funeral ceremony to begin at 8:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions could be made to Heartland Hospice 1385 Chews Landing Road, Clementon, NJ 08021 https://www.heartlandhospice.com/Woodbury
Interment will be held privately.
