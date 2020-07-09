George I. Morgey
Bellmawr - George I. Morgey, on July 9, 2020, of Bellmawr. Age 75. Beloved husband of Nancy (nee Weeks) for 55 years. Devoted father of April Gray (George, Jr.) and Kimberly Morgey (Keith). Loving Pop Pop of Jillian and George, III. Dear brother of the late JoeAnn McDermott. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. George worked for the Philadelphia Navy Yard for over 25 years. There will be a viewing from 6 to 8pm Sunday eve at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 10am Monday at St. Joachim Parish, Annunciation BVM Church, 601 W. Browning Road, Bellmawr. Interment private. Family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made in George's memory to MD Anderson at Cooper, Two Cooper Plaza, Camden, NJ 08103 or to Samaritan Healthcare & Hospice, 5 Eves Dr., Suite 300, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com
.