George J. Duddy, Sr.
Bellmawr - On December 2, 2020. Age 81. Beloved husband of the late Madeline L. (nee Toummia). Devoted father of Linda Pietrzyk (the late Walt), George J., Jr. (Suzanne) and John Duddy (Tina). Loving grandfather of Walter, Cory, Zachary, George, III, Christopher, Amanda, Johnny, Ryan, and Halie. Proud great-grandfather of Sophia and Cianna. Dear brother of Joani Robinson.
Family and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday December 14th 7:00-9:00 PM and Tuesday 8:00-9:00 AM at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Rd., Washington Twp. Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM at Mary, Mother of the Church, Bellmawr. Interment, Gate of Heaven Cemetery, Berlin.
Memories and condolences may be with the family at www.egizifuneral.com
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"