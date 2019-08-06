Services
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
7:00 PM
Ora L. Wooster Funeral Home
51 Park Blvd.
Clementon, NJ 08021
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Ewing
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Ewing


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Ewing Obituary
George J. Ewing

Shamong - On August 4, 2019, George, age 67. Beloved husband of Elaine Ewing (nee Davis). Survived by children Kristen (Soumen) Samaddar of Lambertville and Lee Ewing of Shamong; 1 grandson Spencer; and brothers Jack Ewing and Dennis Ewing, both of Barrington. George served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a mechanic for Penn City Elevator in Philadelphia, and was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local #5. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Thursday evening 6:30-7pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations made to a . Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now