Shamong - On August 4, 2019, George, age 67. Beloved husband of Elaine Ewing (nee Davis). Survived by children Kristen (Soumen) Samaddar of Lambertville and Lee Ewing of Shamong; 1 grandson Spencer; and brothers Jack Ewing and Dennis Ewing, both of Barrington. George served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War. He worked as a mechanic for Penn City Elevator in Philadelphia, and was a member of the International Union of Elevator Constructors Local #5. Relatives and friends are invited to attend the visitation with the family on Thursday evening 6:30-7pm at the: ORA L. WOOSTER FUNERAL HOME, 51 Park Blvd., Clementon, NJ 08021. A Memorial Service will begin at 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations made to a . Share memories at OraLWoosterFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 6, 2019