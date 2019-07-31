|
|
George J. Kaplan
Sicklerville, NJ - July 29th, 2019. Husband of Deborah Kaplan. Father of Jennifer Kaplan and Kelleigh (Austin) Kelly. Grandfather of Thomas Kelly. Son of Frances and the late Gilford Kaplan. Brother of Laura (Michael) Burns. Uncle of Erin Burns. Relatives and friends are invited Friday beginning at 2:30 pm to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 3:00 pm. Contributions can be made to Gift of Life www.giftoflife.org
Published in Courier-Post on July 31, 2019