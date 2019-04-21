|
George J. Kustner
Mount Ephraim - 68, passed away on April 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Mount Ephraim where he played and coached street hockey, and was a coach and an umpire for little league. He worked for the Cherry Hill Post Office for 20 years and also worked at Garden State Racetrack for over 20 years.
George is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lynn; his children, Ron (Stacey) Carter, Tina (George) Bird, Greg (Patrice) Carter, and Judi Harrison; grandchildren, Jenni, Sean, Gregg, Thomas, and Stephanie; great-grandchildren, John Paul and Katie; brothers, John and Phil; sisters, Kathleen and Marie; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his fur babies Lucy and Tully.
Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, 11 E. Kings Hwy, Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059. A service will follow at 1:00 pm, at the funeral home. Cremation will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lynn Kustner for the Animal Adventure Park in Hapersville, NY. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.milanofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019