Services
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
(856) 931-1628
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
View Map
Service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home
11 E Kings Hwy
Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Kustner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Kustner


1951 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
George J. Kustner Obituary
George J. Kustner

Mount Ephraim - 68, passed away on April 17, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born and raised in Mount Ephraim where he played and coached street hockey, and was a coach and an umpire for little league. He worked for the Cherry Hill Post Office for 20 years and also worked at Garden State Racetrack for over 20 years.

George is survived by his loving wife of 38 years, Lynn; his children, Ron (Stacey) Carter, Tina (George) Bird, Greg (Patrice) Carter, and Judi Harrison; grandchildren, Jenni, Sean, Gregg, Thomas, and Stephanie; great-grandchildren, John Paul and Katie; brothers, John and Phil; sisters, Kathleen and Marie; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and his fur babies Lucy and Tully.

Visitation will be on Monday, April 22, 2019, from 11:00 am - 1:00 pm, at Mahaffey-Milano Funeral Home, 11 E. Kings Hwy, Mount Ephraim, NJ 08059. A service will follow at 1:00 pm, at the funeral home. Cremation will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lynn Kustner for the Animal Adventure Park in Hapersville, NY. Arrangements entrusted to and condolences for the family may be left at www.milanofuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now