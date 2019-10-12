|
|
George J. Marias
Estero, FL - October 11, 2019. Husband of Gail Marias. Father of Mark (Renee) Marias and Rich (P.J.) Marias. Grandfather of Austin, Sydney, Devon, Madison, Zoey and Nori. Brother of Shirley Morley (Frank) Relatives and friends are invited Tuesday beginning 11:30 am to
PLATT MEMORIAL
CHAPELS, Inc.
2001 Berlin Road
Cherry Hill, NJ
where funeral services will begin promptly at 12:00 noon Int. Crescent Memorial Park. Contributions can be made to the , .
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019