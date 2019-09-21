Services
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
(856) 227-9500
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
10:30 AM
Egizi Funeral Home
119 Ganttown Rd
Turnersville, NJ 08012
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Schaefer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George J. Schaefer Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George J. Schaefer Jr. Obituary
George J. Schaefer, Jr.

Washington Twp. - On September 17, 2019. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Margaret E. (nee Kopp). Devoted father of Jim Schaefer (Sue) and Judy Horvath (Bob). Cherished Poppop of Becky and Jenn. Beloved son of the late George Sr and Helen (nee Spangenberg). Dear brother of the late Charles and Helen Brunken. Loved by his nieces and nephews. George will also be missed by his Plymouth Manor and Pitman Manor families.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 9:00 - 10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 10:30 am. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in George's memory be made to the United Methodist Communities at Pitman, Gift of Care Circle at 535 N. Oak Avenue, Pitman, NJ 08071 or www.foundation.umcommunities.org.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.

"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Egizi Funeral Home
Download Now