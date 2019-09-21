|
|
George J. Schaefer, Jr.
Washington Twp. - On September 17, 2019. Age 90. Beloved husband of the late Margaret E. (nee Kopp). Devoted father of Jim Schaefer (Sue) and Judy Horvath (Bob). Cherished Poppop of Becky and Jenn. Beloved son of the late George Sr and Helen (nee Spangenberg). Dear brother of the late Charles and Helen Brunken. Loved by his nieces and nephews. George will also be missed by his Plymouth Manor and Pitman Manor families.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Monday 9:00 - 10:30 am at the Egizi Funeral Home, 119 Ganttown Road, Washington Twp. Funeral Service 10:30 am. Interment Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in George's memory be made to the United Methodist Communities at Pitman, Gift of Care Circle at 535 N. Oak Avenue, Pitman, NJ 08071 or www.foundation.umcommunities.org.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.egizifuneral.com.
"A Life Well Lived Is Worth Remembering"
Published in Courier-Post on Sept. 21, 2019