George Lines Obituary
On April 15, 2020, George Lines, age 94, passed away peacefully. George was born and raised in Burlington, Vermont, the eldest son of Harry and Jane Lines who emigrated from Sparta, Greece. From 1944 to 1945 he served in the U.S. Army/Air Force, then attended the University of Vermont under the recently enacted G.I. Bill. He graduated in 1950, earning a degree in Engineering. In 1953, George married the love of his life, Jane Abbott, and they had five children, Jeffrey, Joyce, Gregory, Melissa and Emily. George and Jane raised their family in Cherry Hill, New Jersey. In 1954, George joined RCA as a chemical engineer in Moorestown, New Jersey, and later moved to RCA's Camden location where he was a General Manager responsible for the company's plating, model, wood and machine fabrication division. During his career, George was the co-inventor of a patent later assigned to RCA for the development of color picture tubes. He retired from the company, then General Electric, in 1988 after 35 years of service. George loved spending time with his family most of all, followed by a day at the beach or cheering for his beloved Philadelphia Eagles and Phillies. George was predeceased by his son, Gregory. He is lovingly survived by Jane, his wife of 67 years; his four children, Jeffrey (Trisha), Joyce (Jerry), Melissa (Jeff) and Emily (Chris); his nine grandchildren, Tara, Gregory, Alex, Jared, Sarah, Lauren, Conor, Nicole and Luke; and his sister Callie Kustas. George will be greatly missed and his love for his family, especially his grandchildren, will be forever felt in our hearts. Funeral services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to UNICEF USA. Please visit schetterfh.com to share your condolences.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020
