George M. McConville
Haddon Township - On October 19, 2019, of Haddon Twp., NJ. Age 82 years.
Beloved husband of 52 years to Carol W. McConville. Dear father of Melissa McConville and Todd McConville. Loving grandfather of Drew (Miranda), Avery, Gabriel, Zane and Ezra. Brother of Thomas, Dennis and Donald McConville and Nancy McGettigan.
George was a 1955 graduate of Collingswood High School. He was a member of the Haddonfield 65 Club. George was also an avid cyclist and loved playing bridge.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Thursday 9 to 11 AM at the FOSTER-WARNE FUNERAL HOME, 820 Haddon Ave., Collingswood, NJ. Celebration of his life will follow at 11 AM. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in his memory to Penn Vasculitis Research Fund c/o Penn Vasculitis Center, 3400 Spruce St., 5th Floor White Building, Philadelphia, PA 19104 (Checks must be made payable to the Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania).
To share memories and condolences please visit: www.fosterwarnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019