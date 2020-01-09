|
|
George Maier "Albie"
Haddon Township - George passed away on January 9, 2020 surrounded by his loving family, at the age of 91. Beloved son of the late Albert and Anna Maier and predeceased by his sister Anna. Beloved husband of 64 years to Frances (nee) Russo. Loving father of Richard (Margaret), Michael, Mary Margaret Bailey (Christopher), Pamela Topham (Karl), the late George Jr. (Charlotte), the late Thomas, and beloved daughter in-law Charlotte Kravitz (John). Loving Pop Pop of George III, Laura Daino (Christopher), Nichole Schofield (Terrence), Amanda Rock (Don), Rebecca and Alex Bailey. Adoring Great Pop Pop to Sierra, Chase, Avery, Carson, Vivianne, Samantha, Katie, Claire and Owen. George graduated from Lakewood High School and attended Marshall University in Huntington, WVA on a football scholarship. He was called to service in the US Army during the Korean conflict where he received four battle stars, a Purple Heart and the Presidential Unit Citation. After being released from his military duties he finished his studies and playing football at Marshall University. After graduation, Maier was chosen by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 18th round of the 1955 NFL Draft. He taught and coached at Toms River, Northern Burlington High Schools and finished the last 25 years of his career at Haddon Township High School as Physical Education Department Chairperson and Athletic Director. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Viewing Sunday, January 12th from 5 to 8 PM at JACKSON FUNERAL HOME, 308 Haddon Ave., Haddon Twp., NJ and his Visitation on Monday, January 13th from 9:30 to 10:45 at Blessed Teresa of Calcutta Parish HOLY SAVIOUR CHURCH, 50 Emerald Avenue, Westmont, NJ, where his Funeral Mass will follow at 11 AM. Interment Locustwood Memorial Park, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers contributions in George's name may be made to the Korean War Veterans Association, Inc., PO Box 407, Charleston, IL 61920 or HOPE PANTRY, 200 Emerald Ave., Westmont, NJ 08108. To share condolences please visit www.jacksonfh.net
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 9 to Jan. 11, 2020