Resources
More Obituaries for George Martindell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Martindell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Martindell Obituary
George Martindell

On Friday, November 29, 2019, George Harold Martindell passed away peacefully and loved with his son by his side at Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ at the age of 91.

George was born on September 17, 1928 in Riverside, NJ to George and Barbara (Krieger) Martindell. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1946. He completed a structural engineering program and was employed as a structural engineer until his retirement in 1992. On July 18, 1959, he married Vivian Sutton. They had one son, George.

A lover of animals, he was an equestrian in his youth, and later raised show dogs with his wife. He was a Freemason and a member of the Riverside Historical Society. He was also a jazz and ice hockey enthusiast.

He was preceded in death by his wife in 2004. He is survived by his son, George, 56, of Marlton, NJ, and his sister, Barbara, of Lee's Summit, MO. A memorial Celebration of Life gathering will be offered at his home on Friday, December 13, from 2 to 9 pm at 11 Yorktown Dr., Marlton NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -