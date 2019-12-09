|
George Martindell
On Friday, November 29, 2019, George Harold Martindell passed away peacefully and loved with his son by his side at Cooper Hospital in Camden, NJ at the age of 91.
George was born on September 17, 1928 in Riverside, NJ to George and Barbara (Krieger) Martindell. He graduated from Riverside High School in 1946. He completed a structural engineering program and was employed as a structural engineer until his retirement in 1992. On July 18, 1959, he married Vivian Sutton. They had one son, George.
A lover of animals, he was an equestrian in his youth, and later raised show dogs with his wife. He was a Freemason and a member of the Riverside Historical Society. He was also a jazz and ice hockey enthusiast.
He was preceded in death by his wife in 2004. He is survived by his son, George, 56, of Marlton, NJ, and his sister, Barbara, of Lee's Summit, MO. A memorial Celebration of Life gathering will be offered at his home on Friday, December 13, from 2 to 9 pm at 11 Yorktown Dr., Marlton NJ.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019