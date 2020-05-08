|
George Ounjian
George Ounjian passed away on May 6, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, NJ. Born in Philadelphia to Khoren and Victoria Ounjian, George was 84 years old.
He was a resident of Moorestown, NJ for 48 years.
George was employed as an engineer for PSE&G at the Salem Nuclear Power Station.
Beloved husband of 52 years to Marilyn G. (nee Smith) Ounjian.
He was a loving father to Richard, Lauren, Christopher and James and grandfather to Alexander and Isabella.
As the son of immigrants, he rose from meager beginnings and through hard work and determination became a successful entrepreneur and business owner. He enjoyed traveling, the gym, gourmet food, non-gourmet food, cheap cigars and spending his Sundays screaming at the Philadelphia Eagles who usually "stunk and deserved to lose". In addition to his numerous accomplishments, he was most proud of his family and his grandchildren and will be missed by all that knew him.
Due to the current circumstances a private service for George will be held for the family.
Funeral services will be live-streamed for the public on Tuesday, May 12th, at 4 p.m.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105 stjude.org
Published in Courier-Post from May 8 to May 10, 2020