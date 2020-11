George OunjianGeorge Ounjian passed away on May 6, 2020 at Jefferson Hospital in Cherry Hill, NJ. Born in Philadelphia to Khoren and Victoria Ounjian, George was 84 years old.He was a resident of Moorestown, NJ for 48 years.George was employed as an engineer for PSE&G at the Salem Nuclear Power Station.Beloved husband of 52 years to Marilyn G. (nee Smith) Ounjian.He was a loving father to Richard, Lauren, Christopher and James and grandfather to Alexander and Isabella.As the son of immigrants, he rose from meager beginnings and through hard work and determination became a successful entrepreneur and business owner. He enjoyed traveling, the gym, gourmet food, non-gourmet food, cheap cigars and spending his Sundays screaming at the Philadelphia Eagles who usually "stunk and deserved to lose". In addition to his numerous accomplishments, he was most proud of his family and his grandchildren and will be missed by all that knew him.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday November 17, 2020 at St. Peter's Church 43 W. Maple Ave, Merchantville, NJ 08109 at 10am. An inurnment will take place following mass at Jesus Bread of Life Catholic Cemetery.If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Hospital 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis TN 38105 stjude.org To share your memories of George, please visit www.givnish.com