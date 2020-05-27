|
|
George Philip Ketschek
Collingswood - George Philip Ketschek passed away peacefully May 23, 2020 at age 70 years. He is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Ruth Ketschek (nee Singer), his children: Phillip (Maria) Ketschek, Krista (Mark) Donlon, Dr. Andrea Ketschek (Tom Mlcoch), grandchildren: Jordan Ketschek and Dylan Mlcoch. George also leaves behind sisters Joan Adams and Anne Ehrke, extended in-law family: Donna Ketschek, Bill (Janet) Singer and Bob (Brenda) Singer, as well as 17 nieces and 14 nephews. He is predeceased by his parents Henry Ketschek and Marie Volk Ketschek, his brother Joseph Ketschek as well as sister in-law Carol Hulme and her husband Jack.
George's love for his hometown Collingswood was evident through his support of local businesses. He was a coach for Collingswood Little League and influential in creating the infamous town event, 'Soccer Rock.' Friends and family would often be invited to join him at his favorite local bar to reminisce and share stories. If the bars were closed, you could find him spending time with neighbors on the front porch. He will forever be a "Bison" maintaining 55 years of friendships from St. Joe's HS. George retired from Pictsweet Frozen Foods, where he developed life-long relationships. He was fortunate enough to travel the world and appreciated those experiences with his side-kick Ruth. They were never apart. Family was always first. Whether as a baby brother, favorite uncle, devoted father or loving grandpa. He taught generosity, respect, and kindness. George had a way of treating strangers as family - his ability to connect with people was effortless. His life's legacy is marked by his selfless, gregarious nature. He will be sorely missed by his family, friends, colleagues and all who were touched by his loving presence.
A celebration of George's life will take place when it is safer to convene. Arrangements have been entrusted to BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home in Collingswood, NJ. Please leave your memories of George on Blake-Doyle.com.
Published in Courier-Post from May 27 to May 28, 2020