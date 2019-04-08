Services
Carnesale Funeral Home
202 South Third Street
Hammonton, NJ 08037
(609) 561-0047
Viewing
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua
285 Route 206
Hammonton, NJ
View Map
Viewing
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua
285 Route 206
Hammonton, NJ
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Apr. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua
285 Route 206
Hammonton, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Campanella
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George R. Campanella Sr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George R. Campanella Sr. Obituary
George R. Campanella, Sr.

Hammonton - George R. Campanella, Sr., passed away peacefully at home with his family by his side on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Born in Hammonton he was a lifelong resident there. George was a proud member of the Operating Engineers Local No. 825. He was a longtime member of the Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Society, where he served twenty three years as President and currently serves on their Board of Directors. George was an avid hunter and he is a member of Inskip Antlers Gun Club, and the Italian Heritage Foundation. He served for six years with the National Guard. He enjoyed winemaking, golfing, and working on and collecting classic cars. His greatest joy was spending time with his family, especially Sunday dinners.

He was predeceased by his parents, Stutz and Charlotte Campanella, his granddaughter, Amanda, his son in law, Ed Riley and his brothers William and Joseph Campanella. He is survived by his wife of fifty five years, Marie Campanella (nee Jabobs), three children, George R. Campanella Jr., Anna Marie Castellani, and Theresa Williamson (Al) all of Hammonton, six grandchildren, Eddie, Lily, Sophia, Holly, Danielle and Willie Boy, two great grandchildren, Janeau Rose and Jacob Edward, one sister, Leah Gregori and his brother in law, Anthony Jacobs.

Viewing will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 6:00 PM - 9:00 PM and Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Parish Church of St. Anthony of Padua, 285 Route 206 in Hammonton, where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 124 S. First Road in Hammonton. In lieu of flowers family requests donations be made to the Hammonton Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1066, Hammonton, NJ 08037. Arrangements by the Carnesale Funeral Home in Hammonton, www.carnesalefuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now