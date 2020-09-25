1/
George Ruehlman
{ "" }
George Ruehlman

George Ruehlman, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on September 1, 2020.

Born in Camden, NJ, he was the son of Ruth A. Latcham and Louis Ruehlman. He served in the United States Navy as a young man and went on to find his passion as an auto mechanic. Upon retirement, he continued living his joyful, carefree life in Pierson, FL.

George was survived by his loving wife, Lillian Raymond Ruehlman of 21 years, daughters Nicole Maultz, Melissa Sabo, Christine Rendino, and Michelle Kemler, son William Tapper, along with his loving grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and cat-children.

He will be remembered for his love of life, family camping and fishing trips, sense of humor, contagious laughter, Harley rides, coffee stains, pranks, the ability to fix anything, his size 32 waist, and perfect body mass.

The service will be held on October 2, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Lakeview Memorial Park, 300 RT-130N, Cinnaminson, NJ 08077. Join us in the Mausoleum by the Lake.

Afterward, a celebration of life will be held at the Maultz residence, 94 Warren Ave, West Berlin NJ 08091 at 4:00 pm.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, fresh flowers will not be accepted at the cemetery, and masks are required.




Published in Courier Post from Sep. 25 to Sep. 26, 2020.
