George S. Chase Obituary
George S. Chase

Gloucester City - On March 30, 2019. Age 57. Loving husband of the late Carrol Y. Chase (nee White). Survived by his son, Joshua; siblings, Harry Chase Jr., Richard Chase (Angel), John Chase Sr. (Evelyn), Rachel Chase and Sherry Simpson (Walter); 17 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Harry H. Chase Sr. and Rachel B. Rowe; siblings, Allen Chase (surv. Edith) and Cinder Chase. At George's request, cremation is private.

McCANN-HEALEY

FUNERAL HOME

Gloucester City

mccannhealey.com

Ph: 856-456-1142
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019
