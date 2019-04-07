|
|
George S. Chase
Gloucester City - On March 30, 2019. Age 57. Loving husband of the late Carrol Y. Chase (nee White). Survived by his son, Joshua; siblings, Harry Chase Jr., Richard Chase (Angel), John Chase Sr. (Evelyn), Rachel Chase and Sherry Simpson (Walter); 17 nieces and nephews and 9 great nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents, Harry H. Chase Sr. and Rachel B. Rowe; siblings, Allen Chase (surv. Edith) and Cinder Chase. At George's request, cremation is private.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 7, 2019