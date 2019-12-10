|
George Sardarian
Haddonfield - George Sardarian of Haddonfield passed away Friday, November 15, 2019. He was 78. A US Army Veteran, George received a Bachelor's degree from Drexel University and a Master's degree from the University of Maryland in Electrical Engineering. He retired from L-3 Communications after many years of dedicated service. George was a devoted volunteer for Interfaith Caregivers in Haddonfield. He loved boating, traveling, and spending precious time with his family.
He is survived by his beloved wife of over 50 years, Margaret (nee Watters); two loving children, Amanda Sardarian, and James Sardarian (Christina); two cherished grandchildren, Christian James and Shane; a caring sister-in-law, Linda Watters and her children, Stephanie, Jennifer, and James; and his pet Alfie.
Relatives and friends may visit with his family Saturday, December 14th from 9 to 10 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 10 West Maple Ave., Merchantville. A memorial service will follow at 10 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Homeward Bound Pet Adoption Center, 125 County House Rd., Blackwood, NJ 08012 or Interfaith Caregivers, 20 Chestnut St., Haddonfield, NJ 08033. For condolences please visit www.gaskillbrown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 10 to Dec. 12, 2019