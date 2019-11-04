|
|
George "Jay" Sewell
Williamstown, NJ - Age 72, passed away on November 4, 2019. Born in Philadelphia, he lived in Washington Twp. before moving to Williamstown 50 years ago.
Jay was a US Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. He worked for Verizon for 33 years before retiring. After retiring he enjoyed being a bus driver for STA Bus Company and was affectionately known as "Mr. George" by all of the students and their parents. He was a member of the American Legion Post# 252 and a member of the IBEW. Jay lived for his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
Beloved husband for 50 years of Roseanne Sewell (nee Cortesi). Devoted father of Jay Sewell and Stefanie Burns. Loving grandfather of Thomas Burns and Jennavive Burns. Dear brother of Patricia (Robert) Hall. Dear brother in law of John (Betty) Cortesi. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing on Thursday, November 7th from 7:00 - 9:00 pm and Friday, November 8th from 10:00 - 11:00 am at the Farnelli Funeral Home, 504 N. Main Street, Williamstown, where a service will be held at 11:00 am. Burial with military honors will follow in the Gloucester County Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
To sign the guestbook online, please visit www.farnellifuneralhome.com
Published in Courier-Post from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019