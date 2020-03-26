Resources
George Spyros Vlahakis

George Spyros Vlahakis Obituary
George Spyros Vlahakis

George Spyros Vlahakis, age 93, born on July 29, 1926 to Spyros & Eleni Vlahakis passed away on March 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. He is also preceded in death by his wife of 56 years, Marina Vlahakis; sisters, Alice Erickson and Diane Vlahakis; and grandson, Timothy Crownover.

George is survived by daughter, Tina Crownover; son, John Vlahakis; grandson, Gregory Crownover; brother, Ed Vlahakis; sister, Fay Argy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

George was born in Camden, NJ. He attended Camden High School, served in the US Army in WW 2, and graduated from Cornell.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the .

With the recent outbreak of the Coronavirus all services will be private. We welcome you to visit https://www.facebook.com/WoodlawnRoesch/ for a live stream of the Celebration of Life Service being held on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at 2 PM.
Published in Courier-Post from Mar. 26 to Mar. 28, 2020
