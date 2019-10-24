|
|
George Stavros Liontas
Bellmawr - George Stavros Liontas of Bellmawr, NJ, and Crete, Greece on October 20, 2019. Aged 65 years.
Beloved husband of Tunde Tar.
Devoted father of Damara Burke, Annie Liontas, Angie Beetle, Alexis Liontas, Gregor Sule, Dani Sule and Sofia Sule.
Grandfather to Giovanni Burke, Benito Burke-Vendzules, Sage Dykie, Phoinix & Alexandros Beetle, Annabella Tar, & Maya Sharma.
George lived in Greece for the first part of his life and spent the remainder of his years in NJ. He owned and operated his own welding & fabrication shop for over 30 years. He enjoyed being a member of the Rotary Club of Mt. Ephraim for over 20 years and was a Paul Harris Fellow.
He loved traveling and seeing the world. Through the years, he kept close contact with his family in Greece. In his travels, he was able to find love with his wife, Tundi. He was a good father and even better grandfather.
Viewing Friday, October 25, 2019 from 1 PM - 2 PM in the Henry Funeral Home, 152 W. Atlantic Ave., Audubon, NJ 08106
A Prayer Service will be held Friday at 2 PM in the Funeral Home.
Interment will be private.
Published in Courier-Post from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019