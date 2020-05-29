George T. "Pokey" Ward Jr.
1955 - 2020
George T. "Pokey" Ward, Jr.

Williamstown, NJ - Age 64, on May 28, 2020. Arrs by the Farnelli Funeral Home of Williamstown. A public memorial service will be announced at a later date. To sign the guestbook online www.farnellifuneralhome.com




Published in Courier Post from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farnelli Funeral Home - Williamstown
504 North Main Street
Williamstown, NJ 08094
(856) 629-5291
