George Troxell


1945 - 2019
George Troxell Obituary
George Troxell

Berlin - George O. Troxell, Jr., 74 years, of Berlin, NJ, passed away on Monday July 29, 2019. Beloved husband of Mary (née Marsh). Loving father of Dawn (Michael) Lydic, Kim Troxell and Scott Duffey. Dear grandfather of Ashley (Dan) DiClementi, Amanda (Rob) Nitzky, Shawn McGuriman and Colleen McGuriman. Cherished great grandfather of Cole, Blaine and Aubree.

George was a proud veteran of the US Army during Vietnam. He was a private investigator, special deputy to the Camden County Sheriff's department and also flew small private airplanes. George loved spending time with his family and being in the outdoors. He was an NRA instructor, member of the Ducks Unlimited, an avid hunter and sporting clay shooter.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend his visitation on Saturday morning from 9:00AM to 11:00AM at the COSTANTINO FUNERAL HOME 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN, NJ 08009. Funeral service 11:00AM. Cremation and interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, contributions to either Moorestown VNA Hospice, 300 Harper Dr., Moorestown, NJ 08057 OR to the USO of Philadelphia, Terminal E, 8000 Essington Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19153 would be appreciated. Condolences; COSTANTINOFH.com.
Published in Courier-Post on Aug. 1, 2019
