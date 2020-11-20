1/1
George Truitt Price
George Truitt Price

Odenton, MD - George Truitt Price, 70, died on November 17, 2020 at his home in Odenton, MD. He was born in Camden, NJ to George and Rita Ficchi Price, who predeceased him. At age 16, he underwent neurosurgery for a brain tumor, which left him with several disabilities. In 1986, he moved with his parents to be closer to his sister in Maryland, and joined the church community at St. Elizabeth Seton in Crofton where he made several enduring friendships. He received employment and residential services from the Arc of Central Chesapeake. George was a lover of history, baseball, Motown, and Jeopardy. In recent years, he was further debilitated by heart attacks and a stroke but continued to bring joy and love to his family and caretakers.

George is survived by his sister Kathy Creigthon and her husband Bill, and his beloved nieces Liz Hebb (Mike), Emily Verostic (Dave) and nephew Jay Creighton (Tasha) and his great nephew Luke Hebb. His family is eternally grateful to his Arc caregiving team, Neakia, Theresa, David, Julia, and Lakeisha. Private visitation will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Arc of Central Chesapeake at arcccr.org/donate




Published in Courier Post from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
