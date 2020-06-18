George W. Charlton, Jr.
Somerdale - George William Charlton Jr., of Somerdale NJ, passed away on June 17, 2020, age 83. Husband for 37 years of Pat Charlton (née Brooks). Loving father of Bernadette Charlton, Karen Capezio (Vito), George W. Charlton, III (Mary Beth), and Ronald Charlton (Shirley). Devoted big brother of Mary Ellen Redish. Loving grandfather of Vito Jr., Melissa, Timothy, Matthew and Julia Rose.
George was a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of the Giordano Detachment of the Marine Corps League in Somerdale NJ and the Devil Dogs Pound 96. George was a Chaplain of the Four Chaplains, a proud recipient of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Freedom Medal and was a flag presenter for deceased veterans with Camden County Veterans Affairs Office.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his viewing Wednesday morning 9:00AM-11:00AM at the COSTANTINO-PRIMO FUNERAL HOME, 231 W. WHITE HORSE PIKE, BERLIN NJ 08009. Mass of Christian Burial 11:30AM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Parish St Luke Church, 55 Warwick Rd., Stratford NJ 08084. Due to the current regulations, face masks must be worn and attendance will be limited to follow all COVID-19 guidelines. Interment with military honors Bethel Cemetery, Pennsauken NJ. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Marine Corps League, PO Box 1835, Merryfield VA 22116. For lasting condolences visit costantinoprimofh.com
Published in Courier Post from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.