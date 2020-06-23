George W. Fayter
1949 - 2020
George W. Fayter

Haddon Heights - George W. Fayter of Haddon Heights, passed away on June 19, 2020, at the age of 70. George was in the US Army from 1968 to 1971. He loved music (all kinds) oldies, classic rock, some rap, country and even some jazz and big band sounds. George also liked to dance. He was superintendent of Public Works for Haddon Heights for 10 years. Then he went to CCMUA and worked there for 25 years. George loved to laugh and to tell a good joke.

He is survived by his wife Carol Lynn Fayter (nee Picket); his sons, George Fayter, Jr., Stephen Fayter and Scott Fayter; his stepson, Allen Picket; his daughters-in-law, Trisha Fayter and Andria Overby and his 7 grandchildren.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation, Monday June 29, 2020, from 9 to 11 AM, followed by his Memorial Service at 11 AM at TERRANOVA FUNERAL HOME, 402 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights. Inurnment in Locustwood Memorial Park.

To express condolences and share memories please visit www.terranovafuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, www.heart.org.






Published in Courier Post from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

1 entry
June 23, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Terranova Funeral Home
