Services
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
856-939-2095
For more information about
George Matteo
View Funeral Home Obituary
Viewing
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Viewing
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
9:15 AM - 10:15 AM
Gardner Funeral Home
126 S. Black Horse Pike
Runnemede, NJ 08078
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church,
Runnemede, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Matteo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George W. Matteo Sr.


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George W. Matteo Sr. Obituary
George W. Matteo, Sr.

Chews Landing - George W. Matteo, Sr., on January 28, 2020, of Chews Landing. Age 85. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. (nee Merkel). Loving father of George W., Jr. (Michelle), Joseph (Ellen), Mark, Christopher, Gregory (Jeanne) and John. Devoted granddad of Tara (Jeffrey), George W., III (Melanie), Paige (Kevin), Ashley, Mark, Jr., Christopher, Jr., Patrick and Ryan and great granddad of J.T., Carter, Brooke and George W., IV. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, most notably Kathy Mario and his beloved "Irish," Eileen Brady. George and his family can never express their eternal gratitude for their help, care, and sacrifices to make George's life longer and so much better. Born and raised in Chews Landing, NJ, Mr. Matteo started his first construction company at the age of 20 in 1955. Over the next 65 years, his companies extended their reach throughout New Jersey, Florida, and Indiana, where he built, owned and managed over seven thousand single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, retail shopping centers, office buildings, industrial parks, real estate companies, liquor stores, a movie theater, regional bank, historic tavern, airport, golf course, and a recycling company. Throughout his career, Mr. Matteo's main focus for business and charitable activities was the region he loved most - his lifetime home of Camden County; Gloucester Township and Chews Landing, in particular. He was immensely proud of taking part in improving and developing the area, and he delighted in giving back through charitable activities and projects: donations of land for public use and parks, development and construction of ball fields, libraries, restoration and preservation of historic buildings, support of schools, colleges, and universities, churches, athletic leagues, senior citizen organizations, historic societies, fire companies, and countless others. He served many community and charitable organizations, including the Sons of Italy, Rotary, the Order of Alhambra, and New Jersey Special Olympics, to name only a few. A lifelong and devoted member of the Knights of Columbus, he was twice a Grand Knight and Awarded the Contest of Champions. George's greatest treasures were his wife of 65 years, Kathleen, and his large and ever-growing family, of which he was immensely proud. Above all else, George will be remembered for his ever-present smile, indomitable good nature, love of friends and family, and a mischievous twinkle in his bright blue eyes. There will be a viewing from 6 to 9pm Monday eve and 9:15 to 10:15am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. Donations can be made in George's name to the Life Link Foundation for kidney donation, C/O Griver House, GPO Box K828, Perth, WA 6842 or the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -