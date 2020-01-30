|
George W. Matteo, Sr.
Chews Landing - George W. Matteo, Sr., on January 28, 2020, of Chews Landing. Age 85. Beloved husband of Kathleen M. (nee Merkel). Loving father of George W., Jr. (Michelle), Joseph (Ellen), Mark, Christopher, Gregory (Jeanne) and John. Devoted granddad of Tara (Jeffrey), George W., III (Melanie), Paige (Kevin), Ashley, Mark, Jr., Christopher, Jr., Patrick and Ryan and great granddad of J.T., Carter, Brooke and George W., IV. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews, most notably Kathy Mario and his beloved "Irish," Eileen Brady. George and his family can never express their eternal gratitude for their help, care, and sacrifices to make George's life longer and so much better. Born and raised in Chews Landing, NJ, Mr. Matteo started his first construction company at the age of 20 in 1955. Over the next 65 years, his companies extended their reach throughout New Jersey, Florida, and Indiana, where he built, owned and managed over seven thousand single-family homes, apartments, condominiums, retail shopping centers, office buildings, industrial parks, real estate companies, liquor stores, a movie theater, regional bank, historic tavern, airport, golf course, and a recycling company. Throughout his career, Mr. Matteo's main focus for business and charitable activities was the region he loved most - his lifetime home of Camden County; Gloucester Township and Chews Landing, in particular. He was immensely proud of taking part in improving and developing the area, and he delighted in giving back through charitable activities and projects: donations of land for public use and parks, development and construction of ball fields, libraries, restoration and preservation of historic buildings, support of schools, colleges, and universities, churches, athletic leagues, senior citizen organizations, historic societies, fire companies, and countless others. He served many community and charitable organizations, including the Sons of Italy, Rotary, the Order of Alhambra, and New Jersey Special Olympics, to name only a few. A lifelong and devoted member of the Knights of Columbus, he was twice a Grand Knight and Awarded the Contest of Champions. George's greatest treasures were his wife of 65 years, Kathleen, and his large and ever-growing family, of which he was immensely proud. Above all else, George will be remembered for his ever-present smile, indomitable good nature, love of friends and family, and a mischievous twinkle in his bright blue eyes. There will be a viewing from 6 to 9pm Monday eve and 9:15 to 10:15am Tuesday morning at GARDNER FUNERAL HOME, RUNNEMEDE. Funeral Mass 11am Tuesday at Holy Child Parish, St. Teresa RC Church, Runnemede. Entombment New St. Mary's Mausoleum, Bellmawr. Donations can be made in George's name to the Life Link Foundation for kidney donation, C/O Griver House, GPO Box K828, Perth, WA 6842 or the , 3 Eves Dr., Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Family and friends may share memories at www.GardnerFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Jan. 30 to Jan. 31, 2020