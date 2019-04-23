|
|
George Warren Wade
Cape May Court House - GEORGE WARREN WADE, 81, of Cape May Court House, NJ, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Born in Camden, NJ to the late George B. Wade and Margaret Munda Wade, he moved to Cape May Court House 19 years ago from Collingswood. He served in the Army National Guard and worked for General Accident Insurance in Camden.
Mr. Wade was a member of Our Lady of the Angels Church, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister and a Fourth Degree Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 12184. He was also a member of the St. John's Men's Club, Collingswood Little League, and the Collingswood Planning Board. An avid sports fan, he enjoyed watching the Flyers, Phillies, and Eagles and playing golf. He loved playing Santa for various organizations.
Mr. Wade is survived by his wife of 61 years, Catherine "Cass" Shute Wade; his six children, Dawn Font, Warren (Elizabeth) Wade, Denise Wade, Larry (Susan) Wade, Julie (Mike) Bill, and Bruce Wade; his nine grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; his step brother, William Scott; his step sister Carol Shaffer; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, his was preceded in death by his step mother, Edna Scott; his step father, Len Knoerzer; his sister, Carol Mills; and his half brother, George Scott.
Funeral Mass will be said on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of the Angels Church, 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House. Viewing will be on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the Radzieta Funeral Home, 9 Hand Avenue, Cape May Court House. Interment will be private. Memorial donations may be made to the Knights of Columbus Council 12184 or to Our Lady of the Angels Church at 35 East Mechanic Street, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210. Condolences at www.radzieta.com
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 23, 2019