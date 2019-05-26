|
|
George Wetzel
Cherry Hill, NJ - On May 24, 2019 of Cherry Hil. Age 77. Beloved husband of Florica Wetzel (nee Raducanu). Dear father of Christy ( Richard) McGuire, and Georgia Wetzel . Loving Pop-Pop of Bella. Dear brother of Joseph Wetzel, Anna Tierney, Ellen Estock and the late John Wetzel. George was an Air Force Veteran and a long time employee of Home Depot of Cherry Hill.
Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewing and funeral on Wednesday morning from 9:30am to 11:00am at The Catholic Community Of Christ Our Light, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM Wednesday. Interment at a later date at Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Arneytown, NJ. Arr by Bocco F.H.of Cherry Hill.To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019