Services
Bocco Funeral Home
1300 North Kings Highway
Cherry Hill, NJ 08034
856-795-5991
Viewing
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:00 AM
The Catholic Community Of Christ Our Light
402 North Kings Hwy.
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
The Catholic Community Of Christ Our Light
402 North Kings Hwy.
Cherry Hill, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Wetzel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Wetzel

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George Wetzel Obituary
George Wetzel

Cherry Hill, NJ - On May 24, 2019 of Cherry Hil. Age 77. Beloved husband of Florica Wetzel (nee Raducanu). Dear father of Christy ( Richard) McGuire, and Georgia Wetzel . Loving Pop-Pop of Bella. Dear brother of Joseph Wetzel, Anna Tierney, Ellen Estock and the late John Wetzel. George was an Air Force Veteran and a long time employee of Home Depot of Cherry Hill.

Relatives and friends of the family will meet for his viewing and funeral on Wednesday morning from 9:30am to 11:00am at The Catholic Community Of Christ Our Light, 402 North Kings Hwy., Cherry Hill. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00AM Wednesday. Interment at a later date at Brig. Gen. Wm. C Doyle Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. Arneytown, NJ. Arr by Bocco F.H.of Cherry Hill.To offer condolences, please visit: www.BoccoFuneralHome.com
Published in Courier-Post on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now