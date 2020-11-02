1/
George Winfield Quinn Iii
George Winfield Quinn, III

Of Gibbsboro, NJ - Passed away peacefully on October 30, 2020. He was 82 years old. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Fish) for 52 years. Loving father of Ronald Quinn, Deborah Schaefer (Scott), Susan Blossom (Richard) and Cindy Smith (Joseph). Devoted grandfather of Molly and Sean Quinn, Kailyn, Rowen, Reed and Clare Smith, Matthew and Johnathan Schaefer and Thomas Blossom. Son of the late George and Ethel Quinn. Dear brother of the late Patricia Kern. Mr. Quinn served in the U.S. Army. He worked in research and development for Garlock Bearings in Thorofare for many years. A parishioner at St. Andrew the Apostle Church in Gibbsboro, he was a member of their Compassionate Outreach Group and their Active Adults group. Relatives and friends are invited to his Funeral Mass on Saturday, November 7 at 10am at St. Andrew the Apostle Church, 27 Kresson Gibbsboro Rd., Gibbsboro. The Mass will be livestreamed at churchofstandrews.org for those unable to attend. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Suite 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266 (pancan.org) or to Ducks Unlimited, One Waterfowl Way, Memphis, TN 38120 (www.ducks.org)






Published in Courier Post from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
