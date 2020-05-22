|
George Wolfson
George Wolfson, age 83, died peacefully on May 20 at his Haddon Heights, NJ home. George is remembered by his family: wife Marion, siblings Bill & Alice, daughter Donna & her partner, Dennis, grandson Aaron and his wife Kate, and great-grandchildren Andre & Karl.
George was born in the Cramer Hill section of Camden. In the 1950s, he began raising a family in Audubon where he also began his successful painting business that thrived into the 21st Century. He purchased a home in Stone Harbor where his family vacations today.
"Pa" is remembered for his love of dogs as well his fascination with the ocean, where he often fished. His knowledge of WW2 is only matched by his esteem for the casino. George was a NY Giants fan.
Most of all, George treasured his small family & they loved him deeply.
George was adored by his family and friends as his wisdom, strength, sincerity & compassion was clear to all.
