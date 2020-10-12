Georgetta C. Loras
Berlin - Georgetta C. Loras (nee Talarico) died October 11, 2020. Age 65. Beloved wife for 43 years to John L. Loras. Loving sister of Lorraine Federico (Louis) of Rosedale, CA. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins. Relatives and friends are invited to attend her viewing Friday morning 9:30 to 11:30am at the Schetter Funeral Home 304 W. Marlton Pike, Cherry Hill, NJ 08002. Following the viewing all will gather for a Mass of Christian Burial Friday 12:30pm at the Church of St. Andrew the Apostle 27 Kresson-Gibbsboro Road, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
3 Eves Drive, Suite 310, Marlton, NJ 08053. Please visit schetterfh.com
to share your condolences with the family.