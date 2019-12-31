|
Georgia Loveday Gibson
West Deptford - Georgia Loveday Gibson, 93, of West Deptford, New Jersey, passed away on Saturday, December 28, 2019.
Legacy
A loving, caring and vibrant lady, Georgia was devoted to her family. She was supportive and loyal to those who knew and loved her. Georgia was fond of traveling the world and made wonderful memories in locations such as Africa, Alaska, Europe and the Caribbean. There were also yearly trips to the Virgin Islands to visit dear cousins. Other activities that Georgia enjoyed were reading, drinking her black coffee and cheering for her grandsons.
Born in Hawthorne, New Jersey, Georgia was a resident of West Deptford for 23 years. She was a proud United States Air Force Veteran of the Korean Conflict, serving from 1954-1957 as an aircraft electronics repairman. Prior to retiring in 1991, Georgia was a special education teacher at Lower Camden County Regional Day School. She was a tireless teacher advocate and active in the National Education Association and the New Jersey Education Association. Georgia was also very involved with the Friends of the West Deptford Free Public Library.
Family
Beloved mother of Gretchen L. Segado and her husband, Raul; cherished grandmother of Tim (Katharine Baer) Segado, Andrew (Stephani Faljean) Segado and great grandmother of Elsie Baer-Segado. Georgia is survived by many loving cousins but predeceased by her sister, Marion Gibson and cherished cousin, Wilda Devine.
Farewell Tribute
Relatives and friends are invited to attend Georgia's visitation on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 9:00 - 10:30 AM in the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter Street, Woodbury, NJ 08096, where the Memorial Service will follow at 10:30 AM. Entombment and Military Honors will take place at Gloucester County Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Williamstown, NJ.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the West Deptford Library Friends.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020