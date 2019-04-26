|
|
Georgianna M. Onorato
Gloucester City - On April 24, 2019. Age 75. (nee Long). Georgianna was predeceased by her parents Charles and Stella Long, two husbands, John W. Kuntz, her children's father and her beloved Anthony Onorato. She is also predeceased by her two children, Corena Ferris and Mark Kuntz; her brother Charles Long; son-in-law Andy Lang. Survived by her two children, June Kuntz and Darren Kuntz (Angie); her brother Harry Long (Rita) and four grandchildren, Drew, Corena, Samantha and Tyler, her great-grandson Ferris Mark; son-in-law, Gary Ferris; her sister-in-law Cora Long, three nieces and two nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to her graveside services on Monday, April 29, 2019 at 10 AM in New St. Mary's Cemetery, Bellmawr.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 26, 2019