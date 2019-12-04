|
Gerald A. Kramme
West Deptford - 1931 - 2019
With sad but peaceful hearts we announce the death of Gerald Andrew Kramme of West Deptford, NJ, formerly of Monroeville, NJ, at the age of 88 on December 4, 2019, with his family by his side. He leaves behind a legacy of integrity, generosity, and selfless dedication to his family and community.
The son of Olive R. and Paul E. Kramme, Gerry spent his childhood in Monroeville, graduated from Woodstown High School in 1949, and received a B.A. degree from Duke University in 1953. After college, he proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 through 1957. First Lieutenant Kramme was a navigator in MATS, with over 2600 hours flying primarily C-54s, including navigating an around-the-world special mission.
In 1962 he married Joanne Friedlin of Pitman, NJ. They raised two daughters, Carol and Linda, and he continued to run the family-owned transportation business, serving as President of P.E. Kramme Inc. in Monroeville, NJ for over 50 years.
Gerry was elected to the Elmer Community Hospital (now Inspira Medical Center Elmer) Board of Directors in 1958, one month after the death of his father - a principal founder of the hospital. He served as Board Chairman there for 25 years, and for almost 50 years until he retired in 2007, he helped guide and shape the path of health care in Southern New Jersey. Gerry also served as a Trustee for the NJ Hospital Association, and was honored with their "Trustee of the Year" award in 2004.
Gerry treasured time spent with his family - teaching his girls sports, taking walks in the woods, kayaking in Maine, and spending time at the Jersey shore. His service in the Air Force, and his special bond with fellow officers at Dover Air Force Base, were among his most cherished memories. He was an ardent reader of military history and supported countless veterans groups including s and the Tuskegee Airmen. Gerry also loved hunting with his father. He enjoyed playing baseball in high school and with the Vineland amateur league after his military service, and was inducted into the Greater Vineland Baseball Hall of Fame.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joanne, beloved daughters Carol B. Kramme and Linda K. Walker (Shawn), and grandson Andrew Rowan Walker. He is also survived by his brother Richard G. Kramme (Arlene), and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brother Paul E. Kramme, Jr.
There will be a private family funeral. Friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 4th at Friendship United Methodist Church, 149 Friendship Rd., Monroeville, NJ.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Inspira Health Network Foundation - Cumberland/Salem, specifying Inspira Elmer, 2950 College Drive, Suite 1F, Vineland NJ, 08360, or by calling 856-641-8290.
Written expressions of sympathy and shared memories may be sent directly to his wife, Joanne (8 Starling Ct., West Deptford, NJ 08086), or expressed to his family at www.htlayton.com.
