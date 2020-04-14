Services
Lewis Funeral Home
78 E. Main St.
Moorestown, NJ 08057
Gerald Conroy


1949 - 2020
Gerald Conroy Obituary
Gerald Conroy

Riverside - Gerald Conroy (Gerry), of Riverside, NJ passed away April 10th 2020 at the age of 72.

Gerry was born in Philadelphia on April 5, 1948. After graduating from Northeast Catholic High School, Gerry proudly served our country from 1966-1970 in the US Navy.

He then worked for the Philadelphia Gas Works for 30 years.

He was predeceased by his parents George and Agnes and his grandson David.He is survived by his caring friend and former wife Maria, sister Geraldine, daughters Rosita and Lisa, grandchildren Vincent, Maria and Angelina. Gerry was a huge fan of all Philly sports and his adopted rescue dog.

Due to the current circumstances' services were held privately.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or the ASPCA.

Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 19, 2020
