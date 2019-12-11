|
Gerald E. Siefring Sr.
Mullica Hill - Gerald Eustace Siefring, Sr. was called home to be with The Lord December 7, 2019 age 93 years. He is pre-deceased by his beloved wife, Rose Siefring (nee Bovino). He is survived by his loving children: Jerry (Suzanne), Dennis, Karen, Timothy, Patricia (Lucian) Marcinczyk; his sister Rose Fisher, adoring grandchildren: Jerry III, Tony, Richard, Mike, Daniel, Krystal Messer, Sarah, Patrick; Matthew, Eric, and Jason Marcinczyk as well as great grandchildren: Vincent, Anthony Jr, and Nico. Jerry is also predeceased by siblings: Mary Dolan, William, Paul and Regina Siefring as well as his daughter in law, Ginger Siefring.
Jerry was known to be a loving, kind, thoughtful person who never had an unkind word to say about anyone. Leading a truly Christian life by example, Jerry loved everyone without prejudice and judgement and had endless space in his heart for love and support. Jerry graduated from Camden Catholic High school class of 1943 and joined the Navy soon after. He was a proud WWII Navy Veteran where he flew the SBD Dauntless Scout Bomber and the Curtis Hell Diver and rose to the ranks of Petty Officer SC. After the military, Jerry worked for the U.S Postal Inspection Service as a Special Investigator for over 30 years where he received several accommodations and awards. In his leisure time, Jerry loved spending time with his children and grandchildren whom he was very involved. He will be missed by all who loved him.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Viewing Friday December 13, 2019 at BLAKE-DOYLE Funeral Home, 226 W Collings Ave, Collingswood, NJ 08108 at 9:00-10:30 am. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Friday December 13, 2019 at St. Teresa of Calcutta Parish; St. John Church, 809 Park Ave, Collingswood, NJ at 11:00 am. Entombment to immediately follow in Calvary Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. Please leave your remembrances of Jerry on Blake-Doyle.com.
Published in Courier-Post from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019