|
|
Gerald E. Smith
Cherry Hill - Gerald E. Smith, of Cherry Hill, passed away peacefully on May 13, 2019. He was 82 years old.
Born to the late Earle and Margaret Smith in Philadelphia, PA, Gerald was a steamfitter for UA Local 420 in Philadelphia, PA. He served proudly in the U.S. Army.
He is survived by his loving sister, Patricia Bertolino and her husband Anthony; his niece Jennifer Trail and her husband Rob; his nephew David Bertolino and his wife Patti; and his great nephews Ryan, Jonathan, Nathan and great niece Brooke.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 236 E. Main St. in Maple Shade, on Friday from 10 - 11 am. His funeral Mass will begin at 11 am, followed by interment at Lakeview Memorial Park, Cinnaminson, NJ.
To share your fondest memories and condolences, please visit www.Givnish.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 16, 2019