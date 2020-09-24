1/
Gerald F. "Jerry" Grant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gerald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gerald "Jerry" F. Grant

East Greenville - Gerald "Jerry" F. Grant, 88, of E. Greenville, PA passed away on Sept. 18, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of Dewinell and Margaret Ann (McGlynn) Grant.

He is survived by his partner, June Kerber; daughter, Charlene J. Karge; son, Joseph D. Grant; three grandchildren, Jerry Huston, William J. Huston, Sr., and Jolene T. Armienti; nine great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.

Funeral services Sat., September 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Monaghan Funeral Home, 612 Main St, Red Hill, PA 18076. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions requested to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or online: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate. Online condolences: www.philadelphiafuneralcare.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Monaghan Funeral Home, Inc. (215) 679-6400




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Courier Post from Sep. 24 to Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Monaghan Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Monaghan Funeral Home Inc
612 Main St
Red Hill, PA 18076
(215) 679-6400
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monaghan Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved