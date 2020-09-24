Gerald "Jerry" F. Grant
East Greenville - Gerald "Jerry" F. Grant, 88, of E. Greenville, PA passed away on Sept. 18, 2020. Born in Bronx, NY, he was the son of Dewinell and Margaret Ann (McGlynn) Grant.
He is survived by his partner, June Kerber; daughter, Charlene J. Karge; son, Joseph D. Grant; three grandchildren, Jerry Huston, William J. Huston, Sr., and Jolene T. Armienti; nine great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.
Funeral services Sat., September 26, 2020 at 11 AM at Monaghan Funeral Home, 612 Main St, Red Hill, PA 18076. Masks are required. In lieu of flowers, contributions requested to the American Cancer Society
, PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or online: https://www.cancer.org/involved/donate
.
