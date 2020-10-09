1/
Gerald F. McCausland
Gerald F. McCausland

Marlton - McCausland, Gerald F. Of Marlton, NJ. Passed away on October 6th, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was 88 years old. Gerald Is the beloved husband of 61 years to Joan (nee McMahon), devoted father of Gerald, Michael (Karen), Kevin (Greg), Mark and Mary Kate (Dan), and adoring grandfather of Ryan and Kelsi. Gerald will also be missed by many loving nieces, nephews, family and friends. Jerry was devoted to his children and shared his love of skiing with two of his boys. As his children grew he relished the role of Grandpop and spent many hours with his them and his dogs, Tempo and Melody. Since retiring he has split his time between his gardening and his beautiful bride of 61 years. Love stories are seldom so perfect. Services were held privately for Gerald at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. If desired memorial donation may be made to a charity of your choice. Funeral under the direction of Bradley Funeral Home, Marlton, NJ.






Published in Courier Post from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bradley Funeral Home
601 Rt. 73 South
Marlton, NJ 08053
(856) 983-1005
