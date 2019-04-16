|
Gerald F. Quinn
Cherry Hill - On April 14, 2019, Gerald F. "Gerry" Quinn, age 90, of Cherry Hill formerly of Haddon Heights passed away. Born on December 23, 1928 in NY City, Gerry served in the US Army from 1947-1950 in the South Pacific and South East Asia. He loved his golf and was a longtime member of Tavistock Country Club. Although golf was his passion, his family was his true love. He adored his 5 grandchildren and loved spending time with them faithfully attending their events. Gerry was a loving husband, father, grandfather and friend with a generous heart for all.
He is lovingly survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Marylin (nee Carroll); his daughter, Mary Beth (William) Kirschling; his son, Michael (Sally Boyle); his grandchildren, Neil, Megan, Mary, Tess and Michelle as well as many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his brothers, Michael, Eugene and James.
Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday evening, April 16th from 7:00 to 9:00 PM at the Healey Funeral Home, 9 White Horse Pike, Haddon Heights, NJ. There will be a Visitation again Wednesday, April 17th from 10:00-10:45 AM at Holy Eucharist Church, 344 Kresson Road, Cherry Hill, NJ followed by His Funeral Mass beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment Colestown Cemetery, Cherry Hill, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Myasthenia Gravis, 355 Lexington Ave., 15th Floor, NY, NY 10017.
Published in Courier-Post on Apr. 16, 2019