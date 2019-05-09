Services
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
856-464-1097
Viewing
Monday, May 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
12:00 PM
Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
1757 Delsea Dr.
Deptford, NJ 08096
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gerald Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerald F. "Jerry" Thomas

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gerald F. "Jerry" Thomas Obituary
Gerald F. "Jerry" Thomas

Deptford - Gerald F. Thomas "Jerry" on May 6, 2019 of Deptford. Age 74. Husband of Patty Anne Thomas (nee Duffy). Brother of Patricia Dance, Jeannie Neels and Roseanne Lombardo, all of Philadelphia.

Jerry was a Vietnam War Army Veteran. He retired after thirty-four years of work with the Ironworkers, Local 401 in Philadelphia. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, drinking beer with the boys and his Lucky Strikes.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing Monday, May 13, 2019, 10am to 12pm in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford. Funeral service 12pm Monday in the chapel at the funeral home. Interment private.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to of New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.

For directions, condolences and to view Jerry's Video Tribute visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Boucher Funeral Home, LLC - Deptford
Download Now