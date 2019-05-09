|
Gerald F. "Jerry" Thomas
Deptford - Gerald F. Thomas "Jerry" on May 6, 2019 of Deptford. Age 74. Husband of Patty Anne Thomas (nee Duffy). Brother of Patricia Dance, Jeannie Neels and Roseanne Lombardo, all of Philadelphia.
Jerry was a Vietnam War Army Veteran. He retired after thirty-four years of work with the Ironworkers, Local 401 in Philadelphia. He enjoyed fishing, crabbing, drinking beer with the boys and his Lucky Strikes.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a viewing Monday, May 13, 2019, 10am to 12pm in The Chapel at BOUCHER FUNERAL HOME, 1757 Delsea Dr., Deptford. Funeral service 12pm Monday in the chapel at the funeral home. Interment private.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to of New Jersey, 1384 Perrineville Rd, Monroe Township, NJ 08831.
For directions, condolences and to view Jerry's Video Tribute visit www.boucherfuneralhome.com.
Published in Courier-Post on May 9, 2019