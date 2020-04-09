|
|
Gerald Hankins
Moorestown, NJ - Gerald B. Hankins, Died on April 7, 2020 at the Evergreens in Moorestown at the age of 93.
He was a beloved husband. father and grandfather who enjoyed a wide range of activities including golf, watching sports, building model cars and boats, and tinkering with his MG sports car.
He graduated from Collingswood High Class of "44". He enlisted in the US Airforce and graduated from Rutgers University in 1951 with a degree in Civil Engineering. Gerald was in World War II from 1944 to 1946 and then in the Korean War from 1951 to 1953. He later transferred to the USAF reserve where he served for 17 years, reaching the rank of Major. He was a Licensed Civil Engineer and worked for Philco Ford, and later for Mt. Laurel Township as the Executive Director of the MUA. He was a 55-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown and served as a Trustee. Gerald was a long time member of the American Legion Post 42.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years Beatrice "Betty" Hankins, as well as daughter Joanne Hankins and son Thomas Hankins (and Mary). He has 4 granddaughters, Taylor (and Kevin Coursey), Kendall Hankins (and her Fiancée JP Makrez), Devon (and Luke Peterson) and Carson (and Franz Bruce-Salmon). He has 3 great grandchildren Morgan Gilpatric, Paige Gilpatric and Ari Bruce-Salmon.
Interment was private and a public service will be scheduled at a later date.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Moorestown, or any other charities of your choice.
Condolences may be left at www.lewisfuneralhomemoorestown.com
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020