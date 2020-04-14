|
Gerald J. (Jerry) Derer
North Wildwood - Gerald J. (Jerry) Derer, North Wildwood, NJ, Age 79, passed away on April 12, 2020, beloved husband of the late Joann M. (nee Marino). Jerry was married 56 years. Jerry leaves behind two beloved daughters, Susan Drob and Deborah Derer. Jerry's only son Marty Derer passed away last week on April 6, Marty's companion Meg Skillman. He also leaves behind his only grandson, Tyler Drob, his sister Eileen Knight, sister in law, Angela Custodio, precious dog Mia, as well as many cousins and friends. Jerry graduated from Camden Catholic (58') where he played basketball. Jerry was a proud veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps (Semper-Fi). He then went on to valiantly serve as a Camden/Pennsauken Police officer for 30 years. Jerry was a proud member of the Elks Lodge in Wildwood, NJ. He was also a member of the Cape May Emerald Society and AOH , and previously coached football at Saint Peter's Merchantville. Jerry had a longtime home in North Wildwood, NJ and St. Petersburg, FL.
Published in Courier-Post from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020